Arab Finance: Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, discussed expansion plans with ABB Egypt, a company specializing in electrical industries, to grow its presence in the Egyptian market while increasing local manufacturing and exports, as per a statement.

The meeting reviewed ABB Egypt's manufacturing operations, including its flagship plant for the Middle East and Africa in the 10th of Ramadan City, as well as two factories in the Nasr City and Suez Free Zones. Local components account for up to 78% of some of the company's products.

ABB Egypt exported around 25% of its total production to more than 50 countries in 2025 and plans to expand that reach to over 60 countries during the first half (H1) of 2026.

The discussions also covered the company's plans to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions at its factories to strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian-made products and increase exports to European and global markets. ABB Egypt also expressed interest in joining the "Sun of Industry" initiative by installing rooftop solar power systems at its factories to reduce reliance on the national electricity grid.

Hashem said the electrical and engineering industries are among the seven priority sectors under Egypt's Industrial Strategy 2030, noting that the sector plays a key role in meeting domestic demand, expanding exports, localizing technology, and deepening local manufacturing.

He added that the Ministry of Industry is committed to providing the support needed to help ABB Egypt overcome any challenges it may face in the local market, while urging the company to continue developing local suppliers and increasing both the added value and local content of its products.

The meeting was attended by Hussein El-Ghazawy, Advisor to the Minister of Industry for Energy Affairs; Ahmed Osama, Supervisor of the Technical Office of the Minister of Industry; and Abdullah Qassem, Head of Energy Solutions Systems Sectors and Director of ABB Egypt's factories.

Ahmed Hammad, Chairman of ABB Egypt, said the company considers Egypt one of its most strategic markets in the region, adding that its more than 100-year presence in the country reflects its long-term commitment to supporting industrial development through advanced technologies and continued investment in local capabilities.

He noted that ABB is continuing to develop integrated solutions that help businesses across Egypt improve operational efficiency, enhance productivity, reduce energy consumption, and strengthen their competitiveness while supporting the country's goal of building a more advanced and sustainable industrial sector.