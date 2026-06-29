Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reviewed plans to expand domestic shipbuilding capabilities and develop the Suez Canal Authority’s maritime fleet, calling for greater localisation of marine vessel manufacturing to meet domestic demand and boost exports.

According to a statement from the presidency, Al-Sisi met Suez Canal Authority Chairperson Osama Rabie and Mostafa El-Degheishy, Chairperson of the South Red Sea Shipyard Company, to review navigation activity in the canal and progress on maritime manufacturing projects.

The president was briefed on vessel traffic through the Suez Canal during the 2025–2026 fiscal year, as well as the implementation schedule for new marine units currently under construction.

Al-Sisi stressed the need to maintain high quality standards, complete projects on schedule, comply with occupational safety requirements, and continue training the technical workforce.

The meeting also reviewed progress on two new fibreglass manufacturing facilities being developed by the Suez Canal Modern Boats Company in partnership with the South Red Sea Shipyard Company.

According to the presidency, construction has been completed on the hulls of three fibreglass passenger boats intended for marine and Nile tourism services.

Officials also reviewed progress on a programme to build 12 deep-sea fishing vessels under the “Rizq” class using modern shipbuilding technologies, as well as the construction of a 60-passenger river bus for Cairo Governorate.

The president was also updated on the construction of “Azm” tugboats with a bollard pull of 90 tonnes and instructed officials to ensure compliance with all quality and safety standards.

The presidency said Egypt’s shipbuilding strategy aims to meet the needs of the Suez Canal, Egyptian ports, and river transport while expanding export opportunities through partnerships with the private sector.

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