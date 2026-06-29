DUBAI - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its strategic partnerships with leading Chinese companies and institutions to draw on their advanced expertise in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, modern transport technologies, and advanced methodologies for designing and constructing bridge and tunnel networks.

The move supports the delivery of RTA’s current and future projects and enhances the readiness of Dubai’s transport system to keep pace with the emirate’s rapid urban and economic growth.

This came during RTA’s official delegation visit to the People’s Republic of China, headed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The visit was organised in coordination with the support of Dubai International Chamber representative office in Shanghai. The delegation included several CEOs, directors and young engineers from across RTA’s agencies and sectors.

During the visit, RTA signed two Memoranda of Understanding with CASCO SIGNAL LTD. and Huawei Technologies to strengthen cooperation in advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, smart transport systems and rail, while reviewing leading Chinese best practices and successful experiences in developing transport infrastructure and deploying modern technologies to manage and operate mobility systems.

The MoU signed with CASCO SIGNAL LTD., a company specialising in signalling, communications and control systems for metro and rail networks, provides for the establishment of an advanced R&D centre and innovation laboratory in Dubai, linked to the Dubai Metro Blue Line project and future metro projects.

The centre will provide an integrated environment for system testing, functional verification and training, while supporting the integration of signalling, communications, control and operations systems. It will enable technical testing in an environment that simulates actual operating conditions, improving the project’s readiness ahead of service entry.

The laboratory will also serve as an advanced platform in Dubai for local acceptance testing and technical verification, while supporting the development and modernisation of existing and future metro lines. It will conduct specialised research and studies in smart operation and maintenance, as along with AI-driven operational scheduling, to sustain assets and improve the metro network’s operational efficiency.

The establishment of the centre marks a strategic step towards strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional hub for innovation in rail and public transport. It will also support the development and testing of future metro technologies, facilitate the transfer of knowledge, and build of specialised capabilities in this vital sector.

The MoU signed with Huawei Technologies, a global leader in information and communications technology, provides for strengthening strategic cooperation between the two parties across emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, information security, networking systems, mobility and traffic flow management, and future modes of transport.

It also covers the exchange of technical expertise, the organisation of joint workshops, the implementation of proof-of-concept trials, and the testing and validation of advanced technology solutions.

Areas of cooperation further include the study and development of smart city and AI applications supporting Dubai 20-Minute City vision; the establishment of unified data platforms integrating various transport systems; the deployment of AI technologies for real-time incident detection and response; the development of smart operations and control centres; and the enhancement of digital infrastructure and redundant data centres to ensure business continuity and improve operational efficiency.

The MoU also explores opportunities to draw on advanced Chinese expertise in the operation and management of smart metro systems, the development of AI-enabled monitoring and control systems, and solutions for managing stations and public transport. These efforts will enhance customer service and raise levels of operational efficiency and sustainability across RTA’s areas of work.

Mattar Al Tayer said the visit comes as part of RTA’s keenness to strengthen its international partnerships with leading global institutions and companies, and to draw on successful experiences and advanced expertise in public transport, rail, digital transformation and artificial intelligence. These efforts support Dubai’s future agenda and reinforce its position as a leading global city in smart and sustainable mobility.

Al Tayer said, “China represents a leading global model in the development of transport and rail infrastructure, digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Over the past decades, China has succeeded in building integrated systems that combine innovation, technology and operational efficiency.

“Through this visit, RTA seeks to gain first-hand insight into these leading experiences, explore new opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and adopt global best practices that support the development of Dubai’s transport system and keep pace with the emirate’s rapid urban and economic growth.

“RTA is also working to build long-term strategic partnerships with leading Chinese companies and leverage their advanced expertise in delivering major infrastructure and transport projects, while deploying the latest technologies and innovative solutions that support RTA’s future projects in line with the highest standards of efficiency, quality and sustainability.”

Al Tayer added, “The two MoUs signed during the visit underline RTA’s direction towards expanding the use of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence across various areas of work, developing the digital infrastructure that supports the transport sector, and advancing future rail and metro projects. These efforts will help improve operational efficiency, raise service quality, enhance customer experience, and reinforce Dubai’s leadership in smart mobility.”

RTA’s delegation held an intensive series of meetings and field visits with leading Chinese government entities, institutions and companies specialising in transport, infrastructure, urban planning, artificial intelligence, rail and smart mobility.

The programme aimed to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, explore future partnership opportunities, and increase the participation of major Chinese companies in delivering the strategic projects RTA intends to implement in the next phase. It also enabled the delegation to review China’s advanced experience in operating and managing public transport and rail projects, as well as applications of artificial intelligence.

The delegation reviewed Shanghai’s integrated transport management and operations system in a city of more than 24 million residents. This included a visit to the Command and Control Centre of the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission (SMTC), where the delegation was briefed on coordination mechanisms across various modes of transport, including roads, metro, buses, taxis, airports, freight and traffic management, as well as best practices in operating and managing mobility systems in major cities.

The delegation visited the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources, where it was briefed on China’s advanced experience in transport planning for major cities, including the application of the 15-minute city concept, which aims to enhance quality of life and reduce reliance on vehicles. The visit also provided insights into the integrated transport experience, which contributes to improving the sustainability of mobility in cities.

The visit also included the Shanghai Maglev Ride Experience, one of the world’s fastest commercial train services. The delegation was briefed on the advanced technologies used in its operation and management, as well as its performance efficiency, supporting RTA’s efforts to anticipate the future of public transport and rail systems.

The delegation visited several major road, bridge and tunnel projects to review the latest design and construction methodologies and the technologies deployed in infrastructure development. The visits aimed to draw on global expertise in delivering tunnel and bridge projects in support of RTA’s current and future work in this field.

The delegation was also briefed on the Hongqiao Integrated Transport Hub, one of the world’s leading models for linking different modes of transport. The visit provided insights into best practices in multimodal hub design and the development of surrounding urban areas, contributing to enhanced mobility efficiency and quality of life.

The programme also included visits to several leading companies and institutions specialising in rail and metro systems, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. The delegation reviewed the latest solutions and applications in metro network operation and maintenance, smart control systems, predictive maintenance, autonomous vehicles and smart logistics, supporting RTA’s plans to deploy future technologies in developing Dubai’s transport and mobility ecosystem.