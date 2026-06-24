Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has completed maintenance, and rehabilitation works spanning 17 km of asphalt roads across nine streets and six areas in Dubai early this month.

Carried out under RTA’s annual preventive road maintenance programme, the works covered a broad section of Dubai’s road network, including highways, freeways, arterial roads, internal roads in several industrial, commercial and residential areas, as well as a cycling track.

The works reflect RTA’s commitment to developing and maintaining Dubai’s road network in line with the highest international standards, keeping pace with population and economic growth, and supporting the emirate’s quality-of-life objectives.

They also contribute to maintaining the efficiency, sustainability and operational capacity of the road network, verifying the structural condition of roads, and ensuring smooth traffic flow and the safety of road users across Dubai.

Abdullah Ali Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at Traffic and Roads Agency, said: "RTA develops annual proactive plans to assess the condition of roads using the latest laser and artificial intelligence technologies. These plans include comprehensive inspections of the road network, identifying levels of damage, cracks and potholes, and carrying out periodic remedial works to address them."

Lootah said the scope of work included the rehabilitation of several streets, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, as well as arterial roads such as Al Khawaneej Street, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Baghdad Street, Al Manama Street, Algeria Street, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Riyadh Street, Amman Street, Al Wuheida Street, and Zabeel Palace Street. Internal and industrial areas covered included Mirdif, Za’abeel 1, Margham, Jebel Ali Industrial 2, Al Thanyah fifth, and Al Garhoud.

"During maintenance works, RTA implements traffic diversions based on integrated studies and in line with global best practices to ensure smooth traffic movement. RTA also calls on the public to exercise caution when passing through traffic diversions and to comply with all directional signs to ensure their safety and the safety of all road users," he added.

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