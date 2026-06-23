A limited ​number ⁠of vessels are being ‌allowed to pass through ​the Strait of ​Hormuz each day under ​coordination with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ⁠Navy, an Iranian military source told Fars news agency ​on ‌Tuesday.

The source said ⁠the ⁠number of authorised vessels ​varies daily ‌depending on ⁠conditions, after what they described as a period in which the strait had been closed and no transit permits ‌issued due to "hostile actions ⁠by Israel and ​alleged U.S. violations of a ceasefire ​agreement".

(Reporting ‌by Dubai ⁠Newsroom; Editing ​by Andrew Heavens)