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A limited number of vessels are being allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day under coordination with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy, an Iranian military source told Fars news agency on Tuesday.
The source said the number of authorised vessels varies daily depending on conditions, after what they described as a period in which the strait had been closed and no transit permits issued due to "hostile actions by Israel and alleged U.S. violations of a ceasefire agreement".
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)