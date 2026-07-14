Egypt is stepping up efforts to expand telemedicine services and accelerate the digital transformation of its healthcare system, following a meeting between Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and representatives of the Specialized Medical Councils, pharmaceutical company Novartis, and healthcare technology firm TeleMed.

According to the Health Ministry, the meeting focused on expanding remote medical consultations, strengthening digital healthcare services, and improving access to specialised medical care across the country.

Abdel Ghaffar said the modernisation of healthcare services and digital transformation remain national priorities aimed at ensuring equitable access to specialised healthcare, particularly for residents of remote and border governorates.

He added that expanding telemedicine services would reduce the need for patients to travel long distances, easing both financial and logistical burdens while improving access to specialist consultations.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the meeting reviewed a comprehensive plan to expand the operational capacity of the telemedicine system by upgrading digital infrastructure and enhancing the speed and reliability of communication networks.

The discussions also addressed measures to streamline administrative procedures by reducing paperwork, improve patient waiting areas, introduce a patient satisfaction monitoring system, and strengthen knowledge-sharing among physicians to support younger medical professionals and promote more consistent clinical decision-making.

Participants further reviewed a proposal to expand home healthcare services for patients with limited mobility, particularly older adults and people with disabilities, through dedicated multidisciplinary medical teams. Abdel Ghaffar directed officials to accelerate the technological upgrading of medical facilities to ensure the new services are delivered in line with high standards of quality and efficiency.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Population, the Specialized Medical Councils, Novartis and TeleMed to implement digital healthcare development plans aimed at improving the quality, accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services across Egypt.

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