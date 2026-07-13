Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has unveiled a package of healthcare investment opportunities worth over RO16mn, covering preventive care, medical rehabilitation and medical manufacturing, as part of efforts to expand private sector participation in the health sector.

The opportunities were announced by MoCIIP in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

The package aims to attract local and international investors to projects that support the development of specialised health services, medical industries and healthcare supply chains, while contributing to the objectives of building a more sustainable health system under Oman Vision 2040.

The four investment opportunities include establishment of an early detection centre in Bausher with an estimated investment value of RO7.5mn. The facility is expected to address rising demand for preventive healthcare and early diagnosis services.

Another project involves the development of a specialised rehabilitation hospital in Muscat governorate with an investment value of about RO6mn. The hospital will provide integrated rehabilitation services using modern treatment approaches and technologies.

The package also includes two medical manufacturing projects. The first involves the production of chlorhexidine gluconate liquid at Salalah Free Zone, with an estimated investment of RO2.4mn. The second is the manufacture of paraffin-impregnated gauze at Sohar Free Zone, with an investment value of around RO577,500.

The manufacturing projects are aimed at strengthening local production of medical supplies, improving healthcare supply chains and increasing the competitiveness of Omani products in regional markets.

Lamia bint Sultan Al Habsi, Assistant Director General of the Directorate General for Investment Promotion at MoCIIP, said the healthcare sector in Oman is undergoing rapid transformation due to population growth, rising demand for specialised services and efforts to localise medical industries.

“Through this package, the ministry seeks to provide quality investment opportunities based on actual market needs and offer investors economically viable projects with added value,” she said.

Balqis bint Saud Al Makhmari, Director of the Investment Empowerment Department at the Ministry of Health, said strengthening private sector partnerships is a key element in developing Oman’s healthcare system.

“These investment opportunities contribute to expanding specialised health services, enhancing local medical manufacturing and raising the sector’s readiness to meet future needs,” she said.

She added that the projects will support knowledge transfer, adoption of modern medical technologies and innovation in healthcare.