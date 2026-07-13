IBRA: Nama Water Services has completed a strategic RO 120 million water transmission project linking North and South Al Sharqiyah, while implementing additional projects worth more than RO 43 million to strengthen supply security and expand network coverage.

The investments form part of a wider programme to establish an integrated water system capable of meeting population growth, urban expansion and infrastructure development across North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The completed transmission project connects the water systems of South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah and Al Dakhiliyah governorates, creating a more flexible network designed to meet rising demand until 2050 and improve reliability during emergencies.

The system comprises 17 reservoirs with a combined storage capacity of 265,000 cubic metres, located in the wilayats of Al Qabil, Ibra and Al Mudhaibi.

It also includes 312 kilometres of main transmission pipelines with diameters ranging from 600 millimetres to 1,300 millimetres, in addition to four main pumping stations designed to maintain stable water pressure.

Nama Water Services said the projects were intended to secure sustainable supplies across all wilayats in North Al Sharqiyah, improve operational efficiency, reduce water losses and extend services to remote communities.

The company has also expanded distribution networks to address the governorate’s dispersed population.

The first phase of a water connection project in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi has been completed and is operational, providing 13,836 connections in central Al Mudhaibi and the villages of Al Rawdah, Al Akhdar, Lazq and Khadra Bani Difa, as well as the Niabat of Samad Al Shan.

A second phase, valued at more than RO 15 million, is 35 per cent complete and will provide 4,065 additional connections.

The phase covers Khadra Bani Difa, Al Khashbah, Al Sudayrah, Al Muntarib, Al Mutayli, Al Washahi, Al Wafi, Al Khurais, Al Tasawir and Al Majazah.

It includes 40 kilometres of transmission pipelines, 217 kilometres of distribution networks, a pumping station and an elevated reservoir.

A separate project serving villages in Wadi Andam in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi has also been completed and entered operation. The RO 3.668 million scheme provides 1,229 connections across 10 villages.

Nama Water Services has also started work on the Al Jardah water pipeline in Al Mudhaibi and the Malah pipeline in the Wilayat of Dima Wa Al Taiyyin, at a combined cost exceeding RO 28 million.

The project will establish an integrated transmission and distribution system comprising main and booster pumping stations, reservoirs with capacities of up to 4,000 cubic metres and water tanker filling stations.

It includes about 77.8 kilometres of main transmission pipelines and nearly 433 kilometres of distribution networks, with diameters ranging from 110 millimetres to 600 millimetres.

The scheme will also include one main pumping station and eight reservoirs with a combined capacity of 34,000 cubic metres. It is expected to provide more than 6,200 connections for existing and future homes.

The company is separately implementing four packages of smaller development projects to extend potable water services to remote villages.

The first package in the Wilayat of Ibra has been completed and is operational in the villages of Al Mu’tarid and Al Qa’a, providing 100 connections at a cost of RO 168,570.

A second package, also in Ibra, has been completed and provides 247 connections across seven villages.

A third package, currently in the tendering stage, will provide more than 500 connections across the wilayats of Ibra, Al Qabil, Al Mudhaibi and Wadi Bani Khalid.

Tender documents are also being prepared for a fourth package covering villages in Ibra, Al Qabil and Al Mudhaibi.

Nama Water Services is also rehabilitating sections of the network with high leakage rates as part of its 2025-2026 water-loss reduction programme.

The company targeted the replacement or rehabilitation of 17,000 metres of pipelines in 2025 and a further 6,500 metres in 2026.

The programme aims to reduce water losses in North Al Sharqiyah from 37 per cent in 2024 to 20 per cent in 2025 and 17 per cent in 2026.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).