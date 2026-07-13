Oman Air and SalamAir have significantly expanded their Salalah operations for Khareef Dhofar 2026, increasing daily seat capacity by almost 400% during the busiest days.

Oman Air has increased the number of seats available to Salalah from approximately 675 per day in April to more than 3,000 on days of highest demand, while SalamAir has increased its own daily capacity from 495 seats per day to 1,505 per day over the same period.

Together, the two airlines have added 192 extra flights and 35,639 additional seats on the Muscat-Salalah route during July alone.

As well as expanded domestic services, the airlines have also introduced several new international services, making it easier than ever for both Omanis and international visitors to experience Dhofar during its most celebrated season.

Prioritising both accessibility and affordability, Oman Air has maintained its fixed national fare for Omani citizens at the same level introduced in 2023, offering return flights between Muscat and Salalah for just RO54. SalamAir continues to offer its popular residents' fare, starting from just RO9.99 one way, and recently celebrated the arrival of its newest aircraft, 'Salalah', by offering every seat on its inaugural return flight at RO9.99.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said, “Khareef is one of Oman’s greatest tourism assets and, as the national carrier, we have an important role to play in making it more accessible than ever. This programme reflects our commitment to serving both sides of that mission: ensuring Omanis continue to benefit from affordable travel through our unchanged national fares, while expanding our international reach to bring more visitors to Dhofar. Every additional flight represents an opportunity to support local businesses, strengthen the tourism economy and showcase the very best of Oman to the world.”

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir, added, “We are proud to support the growth of Khareef, as one of the most anticipated tourism seasons in the region, through our largest seasonal operation to date. By expanding our network, increasing frequencies and enhancing capacity, we are making it easier than ever for travellers from across Oman and the region to experience the unique beauty of Dhofar. Accessibility and affordability remain at the heart of our strategy, which is why we continue to offer our dedicated residents' fare alongside additional promotions. "

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