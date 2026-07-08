Emirates will introduce a second daily Airbus A350 service between Dubai and Colombo from 8 August, replacing the existing Boeing 777 aircraft on flight EK648/649.

The move will expand Premium Economy availability, offering passengers greater comfort, choice and connectivity.

The A350 features advanced cabins, enhanced entertainment, faster Wi-Fi and Emirates’ popular Premium Economy seats with spacious seating and upgraded services.

The new service follows the launch of the A350 on the Colombo route in 2025, strengthening Emirates’ commitment to Sri Lanka as it marks 40 years of operations in Colombo.

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