flynas has inaugurated its first direct flights between Riyadh and Alexandria, Egypt, further expanding air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and regional destinations.

The launch was marked by a ceremony at King Khalid International Airport, where passengers on the inaugural flight received commemorative gifts.

The airline will operate three weekly services between Riyadh and Alexandria International Airport, offering travellers more convenient travel options.

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