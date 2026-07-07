Riyadh Air has opened ticket sales for its first service to India, introducing daily flights between Mumbai and Riyadh from August 4, 2026.

The new route expands the Saudi carrier’s network to nine destinations as it continues to grow its international footprint.

The service will operate between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Flight RX0698 will depart Mumbai at 22:05 and arrive in Riyadh at 23:50, while RX0697 will leave Riyadh at 14:05 and land in Mumbai at 20:35 (local times).

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, stated, “With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally, we are delighted to offer travelers a new premium choice and enhanced global connectivity from Mumbai to Riyadh, and onwards to Europe. This route has been carefully selected to align with our ambition to become a global airline and a significant contributor to Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard to experience our distinctive Saudi hospitality as we connect these two great cities and continue to redefine the future of air travel."

The route is designed to strengthen connectivity between Saudi Arabia and India, serving business, leisure and expatriate travellers.

Passengers will also benefit from onward connections through Riyadh to destinations across Europe and the Middle East, including London, Madrid, Jeddah and Cairo, reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a growing regional aviation hub. -TradeArabia News Service

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