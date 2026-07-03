flyadeal has launched its summer 2026 seasonal network, introducing new services to Milan and Prague while resuming flights to Trabzon, Sarajevo and Sharm El Sheikh.

The expansion marks the Saudia Group low-cost carrier’s first operations to Italy and the Czech Republic.

Running until September 26, 2026, the programme includes 12 seasonal routes linking the five leisure destinations with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Qassim.

During the peak summer travel season, flyadeal will operate nearly 900 flights, offering travellers greater choice and connectivity to popular holiday destinations across Europe, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Egypt.

Lloyd Misquitta, flyadeal Acting Chief Commercial Officer, flyadeal, said: “We are delighted to officially launch our summer 2026 programme and welcome customers onboard our new services to Milan and Prague, alongside the return of some of our most popular seasonal destinations. The response to our summer network has been extremely encouraging, reflecting strong demand for destinations that offer a blend of culture, relaxation, and memorable travel experiences. Whether traveling with family or friends during the holiday season, our expanded summer schedule provides customers with even greater choice and convenience.”

Jiri Pos, Chairman of the Board, Prague Airport, said: “We are pleased to welcome flyadeal as a new airline that will operate flights to our airport. The number of higher-spending travelers from Saudi Arabia to Prague has been steadily increasing and we expect that a total of 20,000 passengers will use new routes in both directions over the upcoming summer season.” -TradeArabia News Service

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