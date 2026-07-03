Etihad Airways is marking 20 years of flying to France, two decades after it launched its first service to the country, between Abu Dhabi and Paris, in June 2006.

When Etihad first flew to Paris with six flights a week, it was a young airline, less than three years old, with a network of around 34 destinations and a fleet of 17 aircraft.

The airline now operates a fleet of 124 aircraft to 118 destinations worldwide. Two decades on, the airline is in a renewed phase of growth, with demand across its European markets continuing to strengthen, it said.

Twenty years on, Etihad connects Abu Dhabi and Paris with up to three daily flights, and its French network now spans two cities, with seasonal summer flights to and from Nice on the French Riviera. Etihad's global network has grown to 118 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and Australia, served by a fleet of 124 aircraft.

The anniversary comes at a time of renewed momentum for Etihad. The airline is once again operating ahead of the capacity it flew a year ago, and it continues to expand across Europe, with new routes, added frequencies and codeshare partnerships strengthening its offer from the region. Etihad is also investing in growth for the years ahead, with an ambition to expand its fleet to around 250 aircraft and double the size of the airline, widening the choice available to travellers in France and beyond.

At the heart of that network is Abu Dhabi, Etihad's home and a destination French travellers increasingly choose for itself. The UAE capital brings together Emirati heritage and contemporary culture, from the calm of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the galleries of the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island to the beaches of the Arabian Gulf and the racetrack and theme parks of Yas Island.

Every eligible international guest flying to Abu Dhabi on Etihad now arrives with complimentary medical travel insurance. In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, visitors are automatically covered for up to 15 days in the UAE, with no application required (valid July to December 2026; terms and conditions apply). Guests can make even more of their stay with the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme, which offers eligible travellers up to two complimentary hotel nights.

Beyond Abu Dhabi, Etihad also connects French travellers to some of the world's most popular leisure destinations, with the beaches of Bali, Phuket and the Maldives, the cities of Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, and the islands of the Seychelles among the most sought-after. Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean draw particularly strong demand.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO said: “Twenty years of flying to France is a milestone we are proud of, and at its heart are the travellers who have chosen Etihad over two decades. More and more of them are discovering Abu Dhabi for themselves, alongside the wider world our network opens up, and it is a privilege to keep welcoming them on board.” - TradeArabia News Service

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