Jazeera Airways has marked one year since resuming flights to Damascus by increasing its service to four daily flights from July 14, 2026, responding to sustained demand from leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travellers.

Since relaunching the route in July 2025, the Kuwaiti low-cost carrier has transported more than 90,000 passengers between Kuwait and Syria.

Damascus remains among the airline's busiest destinations, supported by a large travel market.

The expanded schedule, together with three weekly flights to Aleppo, strengthens connectivity and offers passengers greater flexibility and seamless onward connections across Jazeera Airways' growing regional network.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazeera Airways, said: "As we mark one year since resuming flights to Damascus, we are proud to have welcomed more than 90,000 passengers on the route, demonstrating its importance to the communities we serve. The strong response from customers reflects the close ties between Kuwait and Syria and the growing demand for reliable, affordable travel. Increasing to four daily flights, alongside three weekly services to Aleppo, allows us to offer greater flexibility, more choice, and improved convenience for passengers travelling to visit family and friends, for business, or for leisure. We remain committed to strengthening connectivity and delivering value-driven travel experiences across our network." -TradeArabia News Service

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