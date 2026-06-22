Kuwait Airways reduced its annual losses by 13.6% for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, Chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan announced during the company’s Annual General Meeting, which saw full shareholder attendance.

He said the national carrier recorded notable financial and operational improvements throughout 2025, with revenues rising 5% year-on-year to approximately 430.2 million Kuwaiti dinars (about $1.39 billion).

Al-Fagaan highlighted that Kuwait Airways strengthened its market position, increasing its share at Kuwait International Airport to 45%, while also improving fleet productivity, with revenue per aircraft rising by 39%, reflecting the impact of its operational and commercial strategies.

The airline achieved several industry milestones during the year, including a five-star passenger service rating from APEX, and strong results in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

It was also ranked among the world’s top 20 airlines and fifth in the Middle East in AirHelp’s annual report.

Despite regional and operational challenges facing the aviation sector, the company said it continued executing its strategic plan, supported by its board, management, and employees.

Kuwait Airways also expanded its digital transformation efforts, introducing services such as a “no baggage” travel option, electronic baggage tracking, upgraded self-check-in kiosks, and enhanced mobile app features to improve passenger experience.

Network expansion was another key focus in 2025, with new routes launched to Sphinx, Madrid, and Colombo, alongside increased frequencies to major destinations such as London.

The airline also received a new Airbus A321neo, boosting fleet efficiency and operational capacity.

Strategic partnerships were strengthened through new commercial and codeshare agreements with international carriers, aimed at expanding connectivity and improving services.

The AGM approved all agenda items, financial statements, and performance reports, while also reviewing future plans to further enhance the airline’s competitiveness.

Al-Fagaan expressed gratitude to Kuwait’s leadership and the Kuwait Investment Authority for their continued support, and praised employees for contributing to the airline’s progress, reaffirming its commitment to long-term development and growth.

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