Salalah – Oman Air, together with its partner Discovery Travel, have announced the launch of a new charter service between Bahrain and Salalah. Commencing on 10 July 2026 and operating once a week on Fridays for the duration of the Khareef season, the service will add 1,134 seats to Dhofar’s visitor capacity, helping meet growing demand from the Bahraini market. Combining an award-winning flight experience with expertly designed travel packages, it’s now easier than ever for visitors from Bahrain to experience Dhofar during one of the region’s most anticipated tourism events.

To accommodate increased demand during the peak period, Oman Air has also significantly expanded domestic capacity between Muscat and Salalah. During July, the airline will operate an additional 60 flights, adding 11,766 seats to its schedule.

Ignacio Bosch, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Oman Air, said,”Khareef continues to attract strong demand from across the GCC, and Bahrain represents an important source market for Salalah. By introducing this charter service alongside additional domestic capacity, we are providing greater flexibility for travellers while supporting the continued growth of Dhofar as one of the region’s leading tourism destinations.”

Husain Alekri, Managing Director at Discovery Travel, added, “We are delighted to partner with Oman Air to introduce this direct Bahrain–Salalah charter service during the Khareef season. Salalah continues to be one of the GCC’s most popular summer destinations, and this service will provide travelers from Bahrain with a convenient, non-stop travel option. We are confident that this initiative will further strengthen tourism ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman while making it easier for families and holidaymakers to experience the unique beauty of Dhofar.”

The Bahrain-Salalah charter service forms part of Oman Air’s broader commitment to strengthening connectivity to Salalah during the Khareef season. Together with the new Bahrain-Salalah charter service, these enhancements provide greater travel flexibility for both domestic and regional visitors, ensuring more seamless access to Dhofar during one of Oman’s busiest tourism periods.

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