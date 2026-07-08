Wisaly, a wholly owned German subsidiary of Kuwait Investment Company (KIC), has secured a 23 million euros ($26.3 million) bank loan with a maturity of five years.

The Hamburg-headquartered company said proceeds of the loan will finance upcoming investment opportunities.

Wisaly is a real estate entity operated by the publicly listed KIC, one of Kuwait’s oldest investment firms that is 62.04% owned by the country’s wealth fund, the Kuwait Investment Authority, according to LSEG data.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com