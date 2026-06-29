Omani finance and leasing company National Finance has expanded its consumer durables financing portfolio, offering loans of up to RO25,000 ($64,900) with repayment periods of up to eight years to help customers finance household purchases.

The programme is aimed at helping individuals enhance their lifestyles while encouraging more sustainable and environmentally conscious choices.

Spanning furniture, electronics, home appliances, kitchens, sanitary ware, and home décor, these solutions enable customers to invest in quality products that elevate everyday living, supported by flexible financing options that make managing financial commitments simple and convenient.

Chief Executive Officer Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi said the company aims to make it easier for individuals and families to access financing for products that improve their quality of life while supporting responsible financial planning.

"At National Finance, our focus extends beyond providing financing; it is about enabling meaningful progress in the lives of our customers," Al Farsi said. "By combining flexibility, accessibility and speed, we empower our customers to achieve their lifestyle aspirations while making informed and financially responsible decisions," he stated.

The company said customers can access its financing through a network of merchant partners offering furniture, interior design services, electronics, appliances, kitchen solutions and other home products.

National Finance has also partnered with Muscat Power Pioneer (MPP) to finance the design and installation of solar power systems, supporting the adoption of renewable energy solutions in Oman.

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