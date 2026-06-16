Saudi Advanced Industries Company (SAIC) has renewed a SAR 100 million ($26.7 million) Sharia-compliant loan facility with Alinma Bank.

The latest facility will support its investment expansion.

The facility has a one-year tenor, with SAIC providing a promissory note and pledging a portion of its investment portfolio assets equivalent to the value of the credit facility as a guarantee.

The latest facility will support its investment expansion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com