Sanad, the aerospace engineering and asset management company wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has invested more than 25 million UAE dirhams ($6.8 million) to expand its LEAP engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in Abu Dhabi.

The investment expands the company’s engine testing infrastructure, enabling it to test both LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines and complete full LEAP engine overhaul services within the UAE.

Manufactured by CFM International, the LEAP engine family powers Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, two of the most widely used next-generation narrowbody aircraft families.

Sanad is a key player in Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a global aerospace and advanced manufacturing hub.

In 2023, the company became the first independent MRO provider in the Middle East to offer LEAP engine services. The company supports airlines, operators and asset owners across six continents through its MRO portfolio covering V2500, Trent 700, GEnx and LEAP engine.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; Editing by Bindu Rai)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com