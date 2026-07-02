Franklin Templeton is expanding its presence in the Middle East through the establishment of its Qatar entity, Franklin Templeton Investments QFC.

Following initial authorisation from the QFC Regulatory Authority, the firm will establish its local office within Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, reinforcing Doha's growing role as a regional hub for global asset managers.

Franklin Templeton is one of the world's largest independent global asset managers, with $1.78 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of May 31, 2026. The firm serves clients in over 150 countries and has maintained a presence in the Middle East for more than 25 years. Its expansion into Qatar builds on an established partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), including the previously announced Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund, launched as part of QIA’s active asset management initiative.

Through its local presence at the QFC, Franklin Templeton will further connect its global platform, international investment expertise and innovative financial solutions with Qatar's institutional investment ecosystem, supporting the country's ambitions to deepen its asset management industry, attract global capital and strengthen Doha's position as a leading regional financial hub.

Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer of QFC, commented: "Franklin Templeton is a significant addition to QFC's financial services community. Their presence strengthens the depth and sophistication of Qatar's financial sector, bringing the operational capabilities, governance standards, and specialised expertise that enhance our appeal to international fund managers and institutional investors."

Jenny Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton, said: "Qatar is an increasingly important market for global asset management, and establishing a presence at the QFC marks an exciting milestone in Franklin Templeton's long-standing commitment to the country and the wider Middle East. Building on our partnership with QIA and the launch of the Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund, this office enables us to be closer to clients and bring the full breadth of our global investment capabilities, local market insights and innovative solutions to support Qatar's continued financial market development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 ambitions."

Salah Shamma has been appointed Senior Executive Officer and Country Head of Franklin Templeton Investments QFC, in addition to his existing responsibilities with the firm. With nearly 25 years of investment experience across the MENA region, he brings deep expertise in regional markets and portfolio management. In this expanded role, Salah will lead the firm's strategy in Qatar and further strengthen Franklin Templeton’s commitment to supporting the country’s evolving financial ecosystem. – TradeArabia News Service

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