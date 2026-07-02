Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company plans to invest $11.5 billion ​in an integrated aluminium project in the eastern Indian state of Odisha through a joint venture ​with India's ​Adani Group, a state official said on Thursday, in what would be the country's largest foreign investment in the metals sector.

The investment comes ⁠as India seeks to expand domestic aluminium production to meet growing demand from the infrastructure, power, transport and renewable energy industries, while reducing reliance on imports of value-added metal products. Last year, the federal government outlined steps to boost aluminium output ​and said ‌domestic demand is ⁠expected to ⁠reach 8.5 million metric tons by fiscal 2030.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), IHC and Adani Group ​will each hold a 50% stake in the ‌venture, which will comprise a refinery, a smelter, ⁠a captive power plant and downstream aluminium manufacturing park, creating the state's largest aluminium complex. The project will have an annual capacity of 4 million tons of alumina, 2 MTPA of aluminum capacity and 1 MTPA of downstream aluminium facilities.

Odisha, home to some of India's largest bauxite reserves used to produce aluminum, accounts for 54% of the country's aluminum output.

The project is expected to create 53,500 jobs, with 35,000 during construction and another 18,500 once ‌operations begin, the official said at the MoU signing ceremony. Adani ⁠Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, does not ​currently operate an aluminium manufacturing facility, though it has announced plans for alumina refining and aluminium projects in Odisha.

Its flagship firm Adani Enterprises operates a $1.2 billion copper smelter, ​the world's ‌largest single-site plant of its kind, in the western Indian ⁠state of Gujarat.

(Reporting by ​Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Abinaya V and Rashmi Aich)