RIYADH - The Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) revealed that private foreign investment inflows into Saudi Arabia’s private markets reached SR20 billion in 2025, accounting for approximately 60 percent of total private investments in the Kingdom.

In a report titled "Foreign Investment in Saudi Arabia’s Private Markets," SVC’s report highlighted the key factors that are strengthening Saudi Arabia’s appeal to international investors and its emergence as a leading destination for private investment.

The report also showed that Saudi Arabia’s private investment market has evolved from an emerging market into one of the most active in the Middle East and North Africa, supported by broad economic reforms and regulatory modernization.

SVC Chief Executive Officer Noura Al-Sorhan said Saudi Arabia’s private markets have entered a pivotal stage, with international investors increasingly viewing the Kingdom as a standalone investment destination. Nearly 150 investment firms from the United States, Europe, and Asia now participate in the market.

She attributed this confidence to a shift in investors’ perception of risk, noting that investors now benefit from clearer entry pathways, more mature market infrastructure, and trusted local partners, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a market that rewards long-term commitment.

Al-Sorhan added that SVC plays a central role in this transformation as both a development fund and market maker, investing alongside leading global fund managers while assuming early-stage risks that pave the way for other investors.

Since 2019, more than SR40 billion in foreign private investment has flowed into Saudi Arabia’s private markets, underscoring growing international confidence in the Kingdom’s long-term investment prospects.

According to the report, venture capital remains the primary gateway for attracting foreign private investment, with Saudi Arabia retaining its position as the largest venture capital market in the Middle East and North Africa for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, private equity activity has become increasingly diversified through a growing number of mid-market transactions, while private debt has emerged as an important complementary financing channel that supports corporate expansion and prepares companies for initial public offerings.

The report also showed that the number of foreign investors increased more than fivefold, rising from 28 investors in 2019 to 148 in 2025, with participation expanding across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa as international investors establish a stronger long-term presence in the Kingdom.

Foreign investment has also become more diversified across sectors. While fintech and e-commerce continue to attract the largest share of capital, investor interest is expanding into healthcare, enterprise software, education technology, food and beverages, logistics, and other sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation objectives.

The report identified seven key enablers driving the continued growth of foreign private investment in the Kingdom: macroeconomic stability, modernized regulatory frameworks, a more mature capital market infrastructure, government-backed catalytic investment, sector-specific initiatives, the local presence of global investors, and a structured value-creation approach within the private investment ecosystem.

It concluded that Saudi Arabia’s private investment market is entering a new stage of maturity, characterized by a stronger institutional foundation, broader international participation, and greater diversification across asset classes.

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