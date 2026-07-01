Dubai Residential REIT has acquired 220 townhouses in Jebel Ali Village through a forward purchase agreement, executed in May 2025, for AED 894 million ($243 million)

The acquisition, which includes a mix of three- and four-bedroom townhouses in a family-focused community, increases the REIT’s portfolio of assets that generate rental income. Watch the Zawya video here:

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