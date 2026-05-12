Investment Corporation of Dubai, the primary investment arm of the Dubai government, has transferred its entire stake in Emaar Properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Holding

A total of 22.2723% of the total issued shares has been offloaded to Emirates Power Investment, making Dubai Holding group the largest shareholder in the company, the Burj Khalifa developer confirmed on Monday.

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