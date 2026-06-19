Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is one of the many buyers of a 7.3% stake in Indian pharmaceutical company Corona Remedies for 777 crore rupees ($82.4 million).

The sale was executed via a block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) open market. Other buyers included UK investment firm, the Aberdeen Group, and several India based funds.

ADIA purchased 39,130 shares at a price of INR 1,730 per unit.

Sepia Investments Limited, along with Anchor Partners and Sage Investment Trust, offloaded a combined 4,580,891 equity shares in Corona Remedies on June 17, 2026.

ADIA’s India portfolio includes investments in healthcare, industrials, energy, F&B and retail. Earlier this month, the UAE wealth fund was among a number of Indian and global companies which invested in Indian renewable energy company ACME Solar Holdings’ INR 28 billion ($292.7 million) qualified institutions placement (QIP).

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com