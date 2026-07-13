Ibri – Dhahirah governorate is aiming to attract up to RO50mn in new investments by the end of 2026 as it accelerates the development of strategic projects in agriculture, livestock and water resources to strengthen food security and economic diversification.

The governorate plans to offer a series of new investment opportunities worth between RO37.5mn and RO50mn, covering crop production, livestock and aquaculture. The projects are designed to expand local production, diversify resources and enhance Oman’s food security objectives.

Dr Talal bin Zahran Al Busaidi, Director General of Agricultural Wealth and Water Resources in Dhahirah, said the governorate is well positioned to become one of Oman’s leading food production hubs, citing its fertile farmland, abundant water resources, experienced agricultural workforce and strategic location.

“Dhahirah has all the ingredients needed to attract quality investments,” he said, adding that its proximity to regional markets also supports the growth of food industries and logistics services.

The governorate currently hosts 67 food security investment projects spread across the wilayats of Ibri, Dhank and Yanqul, with a combined investment value of RO84mn covering around 9,607 acres.

Among the largest projects is a recently signed RO28.85mn poultry production project with Al Namaa Company.

Ibri accounts for the largest share of investments with 38 projects, while Dhank continues to strengthen its position as the governorate’s agricultural centre through projects aimed at increasing self-sufficiency and supporting economic diversification.

Al Busaidi said the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is focusing on building an integrated food production system that extends beyond farming to include processing, packaging, storage and export.

He added that expanding food industries, cold storage facilities, livestock feed projects and dairy and meat processing plants would significantly increase the sector’s added value and contribution to the national economy.

The governorate has also launched 36 new investment opportunities on the Tatweer platform in cooperation with the Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning. The projects include a veterinary hospital, a tissue culture centre, greenhouse developments, livestock projects and beverage manufacturing facilities.

In partnership with specialists at Ibri Industrial City, a further 11 investment opportunities have been introduced in food processing and organic fertiliser production, reinforcing Dhahirah’s ambition to become a major investment destination for the agri-food sector.