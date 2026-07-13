Saudi startup Riyadh Air is studying the purchase of between 25 and 30 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners by exercising most of its contractual options with the U.S. planemaker, industry sources said.
The carrier, which last month staged its first commercial revenue flight, ordered up to 72 Boeing Dreamliners in 2023, including 39 definitive orders and options for a further 33.
An announcement that Riyadh Air is converting the bulk of those options into outright purchases could come as early as next week's Farnborough Airshow, the sources said, though they cautioned that details were still being discussed.
Riyadh Air and Boeing both declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)