Saudi startup Riyadh ​Air is studying ⁠the purchase of ‌between 25 and 30 more ​Boeing 787 Dreamliners by exercising most ​of its contractual ​options with the U.S. planemaker, industry sources ⁠said.

The carrier, which last month staged its first commercial revenue flight, ordered ​up ‌to 72 Boeing ⁠Dreamliners ⁠in 2023, including 39 definitive orders ​and options ‌for a further ⁠33.

An announcement that Riyadh Air is converting the bulk of those options into outright purchases could come as early as next week's Farnborough Airshow, ‌the sources said, though they cautioned ⁠that details were ​still being discussed.

Riyadh Air and Boeing both ​declined ‌to comment.

(Reporting by ⁠Tim Hepher, ​Editing by Louise Heavens)