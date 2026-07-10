Digital Dubai and the Emirates Group have signed a collaboration agreement to strengthen Dubai’s digital readiness by expanding the airline group’s access to Digital Dubai’s digital services ecosystem and platforms.

The partnership aims to enhance employee experience, improve operational efficiency, strengthen digital readiness, and promote the exchange of expertise and best practices.

It includes access to digital services, enablement platforms, and data and statistics services, while improving systems integration, data exchange, and the use of shared digital platforms.

The collaboration establishes a framework featuring high service standards, advanced support, and robust information security, supporting Dubai’s vision of a more connected, agile, and sustainable digital ecosystem.

Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: "This agreement reflects Dubai's vision of building an integrated digital ecosystem founded on the strategic collaboration between the government and private sectors and driven by the belief that accelerating digital transformation and delivering sustainable impact requires bringing together shared expertise, capabilities, and digital assets, while creating partnership models that generate lasting value for all stakeholders. Through this partnership, Digital Dubai is extending the adoption of its advanced digital platforms, products, and capabilities to support the Emirates Group in enhancing services, improving operational efficiency, and accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies, particularly AI.”

He added: “The agreement exemplifies a model of integration that delivers mutual benefit while expanding the adoption of shared digital platforms, enhancing their ability to evolve continuously and respond to the changing needs of different sectors across the emirate. This approach reinforces Dubai's commitment to building a competitive digital economy and fostering an innovation-enabling environment, further strengthening its position as a leading global hub for digital transformation and the digital economy."

Oliver Grohmann, Emirates Group’s Executive Vice President Human Resources said, “We are proud to partner with Digital Dubai on this initiative, which aims to enhance the Emirates Group employee experience by accelerating processes, enabling real-time data processing, and removing friction for our workforce so that they can focus on the things that matter. The aim of our partnership extends well beyond convenience and efficiency. Dubai is building integrated digital foundations meant to improve how people live and how businesses operate. We’re pleased to contribute to a more connected future, not only for our own workforce, but for the city and the institutions that call it home."

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