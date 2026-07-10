Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged motorists to pay their traffic fines on time, emphasizing that prompt payment reflects compliance with the law, enables motorists to benefit from available incentives, and helps prevent the accumulation of violations and the legal procedures that may follow.

In a public awareness message shared through its official platforms, the Ministry highlighted that traffic fines outstanding for more than 12 months will be referred to the competent prosecution authorities, and reconciliation procedures will no longer be permitted.

The Ministry also reminded motorists that they can benefit from a 50% discount on selected traffic violations if payment is made within one month from the date the violation is issued.

MOI stressed that settling fines promptly not only helps drivers avoid legal accountability but also reduces the risk of additional penalties arising from unpaid violations.

The Ministry encouraged all road users to regularly check and settle their traffic fines within the specified timeframes, reaffirming that adherence to traffic laws contributes to safer roads and enhances respect for the rule of law across the country.

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