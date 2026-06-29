Doha: Qatar’s judicial digital transformation has significantly enhanced access to justice by reducing the average litigation period to just 38 days while expanding electronic judicial services and strengthening data security, according to Judge Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri, Senior Judge at the Investment and Commerce Court.

Speaking on Qatar Television recently, Judge Al Hajri said the digitisation of judicial services was introduced as part of the Justice Systems Development Initiative, which was launched to align the country’s judicial sector with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He explained that the initiative’s digital transformation pillar seeks to automate judicial processes, establish a fully integrated digital judicial ecosystem, shorten litigation procedures to deliver swift justice, improve the management of judicial resources, reduce paper consumption, and strengthen electronic integration with other government entities.

Highlighting the initiative’s achievements, Judge Al Hajri said the Supreme Judiciary Council has recorded remarkable progress since launching its electronic judicial services. The average duration of court cases has been reduced to 38 days, while 94 percent of cases are now resolved within three months. He added that the courts have achieved an annual case resolution rate of 98 percent, reflecting the efficiency of the digital judicial system.

He further noted that the Council currently provides more than 70 electronic services through its online judicial portal in addition to 35 services available via its smart mobile application. These achievements, he said, support Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering innovation in judicial services, developing a highly qualified workforce capable of using advanced technologies, and enhancing institutional efficiency.

Judge Al Hajri explained that digital transformation has made judicial services accessible throughout every stage of litigation, beginning with filing a lawsuit and continuing through the issuance of final judgments.

He added that electronic services now include case registration, submission of requests, issuance of judicial decisions and orders, payment of court fees and expert deposits, as well as case registration and inquiry services through WhatsApp.

Al Hajri said these services have substantially improved access to justice by reducing the need for litigants to visit court premises in person, automating internal judicial procedures, and enabling users to access judicial services around the clock.

Discussing the role of artificial intelligence, Judge Al Hajri said the Supreme Judiciary Council has begun employing AI technologies within clearly defined legal limits. He explained that AI is currently used to analyse quantitative data, review judicial precedents, and assist with preparatory and post-judgment administrative work. It is also utilised in administrative support services through virtual assistants and chatbot technologies.

However, he stressed that judicial independence remains a fundamental principle and that the authority to issue judicial decisions and orders rests solely with judges. Artificial intelligence, he said, serves only as a supporting tool and cannot replace judicial discretion or decision-making.

On the issue of cybersecurity and confidentiality, Judge Al Hajri emphasised that protecting judicial data has been a priority since the launch of the Justice Systems Development Initiative.

He said the Council relies on locally hosted electronic systems and servers located within Qatar to ensure complete data sovereignty and prevent external access. Al Hajri said that additional security measures include encrypted judicial communications, data anonymisation, identity protection technologies such as voice and image masking, and a comprehensive governance framework overseeing all electronic judicial systems.

He said that the digital litigation platform is also continuously updated to address emerging cyber threats and safeguard sensitive judicial information.

Judge Al Hajri reaffirmed the Supreme Judiciary Council’s commitment to serving litigants by continuously enhancing judicial services and adopting advanced technologies that simplify litigation procedures while preserving the independence, integrity, confidentiality, and security of Qatar’s judicial system.

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