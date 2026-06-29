Arab Finance: Egyptian Refining Company (ERC), in which Qalaa Holdings (CCAP) owns 13% stake, has fully repaid its main debt, as per a disclosure.

This would enable the company to distribute dividends to shareholders, subject to approval by the general assembly.

Additionally, ERC is in the process of paying $200 million of its secondary debt.

It is noteworthy that the company is projected to report net profits of approximately $375 million for the first half (H1) of 2026, including an estimated profit of $60 million for June alone, compared to a net loss in H1 2025.