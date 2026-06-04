Arab Finance: Egypt is exploring the expansion of its debt swap program to support investment in education, healthcare, and skills development as part of broader efforts to align debt management with sustainable development priorities, as per an emailed press release from the Ministry of Finance.

Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk's remarks came during the session "Egypt's Economic Reform Journey: Stability, Growth, and Global Integration" at the "Egypt Forward: Investment Opportunities and Sustainable Economic Reform" conference, organized by the Egyptian British Business Association (BEBA) in London from June 3rd to 5th, 2026.

Kouchouk said Egypt is strengthening the connection between debt management policies and national development priorities, emphasizing that debt swap agreements can deliver mutual benefits for both creditor and debtor countries by channeling resources into development projects with lasting economic and social impact.

He added that Egypt has already implemented several debt swap programs with international partners, allowing the country to allocate additional resources to priority development projects. According to Kouchouk, these arrangements provide practical models that create shared benefits for all parties involved.

The finance minister explained that such mechanisms enable creditors to support the financing of high-impact development projects while providing debtor countries with greater fiscal space to increase investment in key sectors and support long-term economic growth.

Kouchouk also highlighted Egypt's contribution to international discussions on debt sustainability and development financing. He noted that the country recently participated in launching a global platform focused on debt swaps and innovative financing solutions, designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices among countries and international financial institutions.

The initiative seeks to develop practical frameworks that help countries transform debt obligations into development investments capable of generating sustainable economic growth and measurable social and economic returns, he said.

Kouchouk added that the government continues to work with international partners, financial institutions, and development organizations to develop more effective models linking debt management strategies with national development goals, ensuring the efficient use of available resources and strengthening the country's ability to finance development priorities.

He said future debt conversion arrangements should deliver sustainable economic and social benefits by directing resources toward development projects, essential services, and investment in human capital, helping improve quality of life, enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, and support comprehensive development efforts.

The conference, organized by BEBA, aims to showcase Egypt's readiness to attract investments across a range of sectors and highlight progress in the country's economic reform program.