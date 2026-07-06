Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has directed the National Press Authority (NPA) to prepare a comprehensive study for each state-owned press institution outlining mechanisms to achieve financial sustainability and settle accumulated debts.

The studies will be reviewed in coordination with Hussein Issa, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, before being presented at a subsequent meeting for approval and necessary action, Madbouly said during a meeting on Sunday.

The meeting, attended by Issa, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of State for Information Diaa Rashwan, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom, and NPA Head Abdel Sadek El-Shorbagy, focused on resolving the institutions’ financial liabilities.

Madbouly stated that the government is prioritising the debt settlement file to implement presidential directives aimed at supporting Egyptian media and enhancing its national role. He noted that the state has held several recent meetings to discuss proposals and explore practical mechanisms to address the issue.

Kouchouk affirmed the finance ministry’s commitment to coordinating with the NPA to settle the debts, aiming to provide the institutions with sustainable financial resources to enhance their ability to meet their obligations. Rashwan added that resolving the dues aligns with the state’s strategy to support the media sector’s financial viability and ensure it can fulfil its mandate.

During the meeting, El-Shorbagy outlined the authority’s recent debt settlement efforts. He stressed the NPA’s focus on maximising the use and management of the institutions’ assets to generate sustainable revenues, fulfil current financial obligations, and prevent the accumulation of new debts.

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