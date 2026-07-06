Kuwait: Boursa Kuwait recorded a 14.9 percent increase in liquidity in June, reaching approximately KWD 2.131 billion compared to about KWD 1.855 billion in May.

A specialized economic report released today stated that the liquidity in the Kuwaiti stock exchange reached approximately 9.823 billion, while the average daily trading value stood at around KWD 84.7 million, marking a decline of about 22 percent compared to the same period in 2025, which recorded an average of KWD 108.9 million.

The report said that the average daily trading value for June was about KWD 101.5 million, down about 7 percent from the average value for May of about KWD 109.1 million.

It noted that June's performance was mixed compared to May's, as the average daily trading value decreased along with the mixed performance of market indices, with the premier market index decreasing by about 2.4 percent and the general market by about 1.2 percent, while the main market rose by about 4.6 percent, and the "Main Market 50" by about 1.9 percent.

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