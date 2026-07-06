Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 index went up by 1.18% to 51,130.89 points.

The Shariah index climbed by 1.09% to 5,769.57 points, while the EGX35-LV grew by 1.75% to 6,043.06 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading higher by 1.74% at 15,954.04 points and by 1.52% at 21,655.69 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 8.107 billion through the exchange of 2.313 billion shares over 190,715 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 3.750 trillion.

Individuals controlled 84.27% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled 15.72%.

Egyptians took over the trading with 94.01%, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 1.77% and 4.22%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 102.436 million and EGP 6.570 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 109.006 million.