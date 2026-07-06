Arab Finance: Egyptian fintech platform Klivvr has invested more than $10 million since its launch to build its digital ecosystem as it expands artificial intelligence-powered financial services and broadens its product offerings in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

Speaking at the company's first press conference in Egypt, Klivvr executives outlined the company's strategy to strengthen its position in the country's fintech sector through continued technology investments and AI-driven financial solutions.

Klivvr's platform now serves more than 700,000 users and has expanded its network to more than 1,000 merchants and partners across Egypt.

Klivvr recently launched K.ai, Egypt's first AI assistant designed to provide users with personalized financial insights, spending analysis, and real-time guidance to help them better manage their finances.

"Our partner network's expansion to more than 1,000 merchants and partners across Egypt reflects the success of our vision to build a fully integrated digital financial ecosystem," Klivvr Co-Founder and CEO Nils Bachtler said.

He added that the company sees significant opportunities to expand its services further while contributing to Egypt's digital transformation and financial inclusion efforts.

Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Omar Sherif said Klivvr has invested more than $10 million in developing its technology capabilities since its inception.

"K.ai represents the latest addition to this ecosystem and reflects Klivvr's commitment to integrating artificial intelligence more deeply into users' everyday financial experiences," Sherif said.

Klivvr's platform offers digital financial services including payments, expense management, consumer financing, rewards, and digital commerce.

Its products include Klivvr Family, which the company said is Egypt's first family banking solution, allowing households to manage spending through a single account while issuing up to five payment cards with customizable spending limits.

The company also provides buy now, pay later (BNPL) financing of up to EGP 500,000 with repayment periods of up to 60 months, one-time purchase financing of up to EGP 15 million, and auto loans.

Klivvr also operates a rewards program that allows users to earn points redeemable for cashback and discounts, as well as K.Shop, an in-app digital marketplace. It aims to continue expanding its digital financial ecosystem to support the growth of Egypt's digital economy.