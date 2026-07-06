Arab Finance: The Egyptian government will begin paying state employees under the approved wage increases on July 20th, raising their minimum monthly income to EGP 8,000, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk said.

Kouchouk noted that the government's wage allocations in the state budget have increased to EGP 822.8 billion following the new measures, which aim to improve employees' living standards.

Under the package, employees covered by the Civil Service Law will receive a 12% annual bonus, while those not subject to the law will be granted a 15% increase in their basic salary.

All public sector employees will receive a monthly supplementary allowance of EGP 750, at a total fiscal cost of EGP 77.5 billion, he added.

The approved measures will benefit around one million teachers in the Ministry of Education and Al-Azhar institutions, in addition to 640,000 healthcare workers.

Teachers will receive an additional EGP 1,000 monthly allowance beginning with the new academic year, while outstanding school administrations will receive a school excellence incentive of EGP 2,000. The combined cost of these education-related incentives is estimated at EGP 14 billion.

On the other hand, healthcare workers will receive an additional EGP 750 per month, while overnight and on-call duty allowances will rise by 25% starting July 1st, at an estimated total cost of EGP 8.5 billion.

Ahmed Heridy, the finance ministry’s head of the Accounts and Financial Directorates Sector, mentioned that July salaries would be paid as of July 20th, with delayed payments scheduled for July 8th, 9th, and 12th.

Available through automated teller machines (ATMs), August salaries will be disbursed from August 23rd, with delayed payments on the 6th, 9th, and 10th of the same month. September salaries will be paid from September 24th, with overdue payments on September 8th, 9th, and 10th.

In April, the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, approved the 21% raise in the fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027 budget.