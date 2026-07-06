Arab Finance: Coca-Cola HBC has launched a new digital center in Egypt, supporting the company’s operations across 27 markets in Europe and Africa, according to a press release.

The inauguration reflects the growing confidence in the state as a competitive destination for export-oriented digital services and high-value outsourcing operations.

The launch was attended by Raafat Hindy, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib, and Coca-Cola HBC CEO Zoran Bogdanovic.

The new hub brings together highly skilled professionals and advanced capabilities across AI, software engineering and development, quality assurance and testing, user experience (UI/UX) design, and agile delivery.

It serves as a scalable platform for developing and operating business-critical digital solutions tailored to the group’s evolving needs, supporting innovation and operational efficiency across its global footprint.

Commenting on the inauguration, Elzaher described the hub as a significant milestone in the partnership between the Egyptian government and global companies. The project reflects the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s ongoing efforts to attract investment, develop digital talent, and expand Egypt’s digital exports.

The partnership gained further momentum through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during the Global Offshoring Summit, aimed at supporting Coca-Cola HBC’s expansion plans, strengthening Egypt’s digital export capabilities, and developing specialized technology talent.

The digital center currently employs around 250 professionals, with plans to expand to 450 by 2027. It is expected to contribute about $34 million annually to Egypt’s digital exports, further strengthening the country’s outsourcing and digital services sector.

Egypt’s offshoring industry continues to expand under the national digital economy strategy launched in 2022.

Last year, Egypt signed agreements with 55 global and local companies to create more than 75,000 jobs over three years, with Coca-Cola HBC among these partners.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently inaugurated a new production line at Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt’s factory in Alexandria, with a $35 million investment.