Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG Holding) reported total sales valued at EGP 219.1 billion in the first half (H1) of 2026, compared to EGP 211 billion in H1 2025, according to a press release.

The strong performance reflects continued strength of demand across its diversified portfolio of integrated communities and mixed-use developments in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, the group generated sales amounting to EGP 170 billion, compared to EGP 133 billion in Q2 2025.

Growth in sales was driven by SouthMed on the North Coast, which generated around EGP 94 billion in sales during the January-June 2026 period, including EGP 87 billion in Q2 alone, bringing cumulative sales since its July 2024 launch to EGP 500 billion.

In addition, the launch of The Spine in May 2026 generated strong market traction, recording approximately EGP 34 billion in sales.

As for the regional expansion, Banan in Saudi Arabia continued to deliver solid performance, contributing approximately EGP 6.8 billion in sales at the end of June 2026, including EGP 3.6 billion in Q2 alone, bringing cumulative sales since its May 2024 launch to EGP 101 billion.

The strong sales performance supports continued growth of the group's revenues, enhances its ability to generate healthy cash flows, and contributes to creating sustainable value for shareholders.