Arab Finance: The consolidated net losses attributable to the parent of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) increased by 18.616% to EGP 533.775 million in 2025 from EGP 449.999 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted loss per share increased to EGP 0.099 last year from EGP 0.087 in 2024, while operating revenues hiked to EGP 1.389 billion from EGP 357.438 million.

Standalone losses hit EGP 144.988 million at the end of December 2025, down from EGP 267.836 million in 2024. Likewise, the basic and diluted loss per share declined to EGP 0.028 from EGP 0.051.

In the first nine months of 2025, the group’s consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company fell by 4.943% YoY to EGP 804.741 million from EGP 846.589 million.