Arab Finance: Maridive and Oil Services (MOIL) returned to profitability in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, reporting standalone net profits after tax of $1.889 million, compared with net losses of $23.955 million in Q1 2025, according to financial indicators filed with the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 1st.

Standalone revenues increased 13% year on year (YoY) to $20.644 million during the three-month period, up from $18.301 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Maridive Group is an Egypt-based provider of offshore marine and oil support services, serving clients across the Middle East and North Africa.