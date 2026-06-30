Odu’a Investment Company Limited has declared N23.58 billion Profit Before Tax (PBT) in the 2025 fiscal year.

It has also unveiled an asset growth plan of ₦1 trillion and N50 billion Group revenue, which will be backed by N30 billion in cash by 2030.

The immediate past Chairman, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, made the declaration at the 44th Annual General Meeting of Odu’a Investment Company Limited held at the newly redeveloped Premier Hotel, Ibadan, at the weekend.

He stated that during the 2025 fiscal year, the company grew its revenue base by 78%, amounting to ₦20.22 billion, up from ₦11.34 billion recorded in 2024.

Ashiru added that profit before tax surged by an extraordinary 410% to ₦23.58 billion, as against ₦4.62 billion in the preceding year.

According to him, “the year under review was marked by several strategic milestones that have permanently repositioned the organisation.”

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director, Mr Abdulrahman Yinusa, disclosed that the Group has already initiated the process to secure its first-ever foreign credit rating from a major international rating agency.

He said the move is expected to position the conglomerate to access international debt capital markets and attract foreign direct investment.

Also, Agusto & Co. has upgraded Odu’a Investment’s credit rating from ‘A+’ to ‘Aa-‘ with a stable outlook, a direct reflection of the Board’s insistence on financial discipline and the professionalism of its treasury operations.

The AGM also witnessed a significant leadership transition, as the outgoing Group Chairman, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, concluded his four-year tenure at the helm of the Board.

In his valedictory address, the chairman reflected on the journey from 2022 to 2026, expressing immense pride in the transformation that has seen the company evolve from being “asset rich, cash poor” to a strategy-led investment company that is both asset and cash rich.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the six South-West governors, his fellow Board members, the Group Managing Director (current and immediate past), boards and management of subsidiaries, and the entire staff of the Group for their unwavering support.

He reaffirmed his belief that “the head of a team is also a member of that team.” While his tenure as chairman ends, he will continue to serve as a director on the Board until 2028, ensuring continuity and stability.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

