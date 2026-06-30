Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session with varied performance, as the EGX30 index fell by 1.03% to 49,825.58 points.

The Shariah index rose by 0.15% to 5,579.54 points. Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV inched up by 0.69% to 5,827.58 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading higher by 0.77% at 15,185.64 points and by 0.57% at 20,733.32 points, respectively.

The EGX's turnover hit EGP 6.451 billion through the exchange of 1.486 billion shares over 166,139 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 3.618 trillion.

Individuals controlled 79.21% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 20.78%.

Egyptians dominated trading with 87.25%, whereas Arab and foreign investors represented 2.87% and 9.88%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 404.076 million and EGP 48.699 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 452.775 million.