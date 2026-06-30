MUSCAT - Oman's power sector authorities are studying the feasibility of developing the Sultanate's first Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) project, which would harness the Wadi Dayqah Dam in Muscat Governorate as the cornerstone of the landmark energy storage initiative.

Pumped hydro energy storage technology uses surplus electricity - typically generated by solar and wind farms during periods of low demand - to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir. When electricity demand increases or renewable generation declines, the stored water is released through turbines to generate electricity and feed it back into the grid.

A feasibility study initiated by the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), in collaboration with other stakeholder agencies, proposes leveraging the natural topography of Wadi Dayqah by using the existing dam reservoir as the lower reservoir and constructing a new upper reservoir on the Jabal Abyad plateau.

The proposed system will have an installed capacity of 1,975 MW and provide up to nine hours of energy storage, delivering approximately 17,970 MWh of dispatchable electricity. It would store surplus solar and wind power during off-peak periods and release it during times of peak demand, thereby enhancing grid stability, reducing dependence on gas-fired generation, lowering carbon emissions, and easing the burden of fuel subsidies.

By providing large-scale energy storage, grid balancing, frequency regulation and backup capacity, pumped hydro can facilitate the integration of higher shares of variable renewable energy while reducing reliance on gas-fired power generation.

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