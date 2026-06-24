MUSCAT - Nama Power and Water Procurement (PWP), the sole buyer of power and water capacity in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the launch of the Request for Qualification (RFQ) process for the development of two major utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects: the Adam Solar Independent Power Project (IPP) and the Sinaw Solar Independent Power Project (IPP). Total investment in the two projects is estimated at RO 400 million.

These projects form part of PWP’s ongoing efforts to secure a reliable, sustainable, and diversified energy future for the Sultanate of Oman, while supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the national energy transition strategy.

Adam Solar IPP and Sinaw Solar IPP are designated as Projects Number 11 and 12 under PWP’s renewable energy roadmap, underscoring their strategic importance within the PWP’s energy transition programme. The projects are expected to contribute significantly to carbon footprint reduction efforts by increasing the share of renewable energy in the national generation mix. The projects are also expected to support the issuance of environmental attributes, including International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs), by enabling transparent tracking and verification of clean energy generation.

The RFQ invites experienced local and international developers to participate in the competitive qualification process for the development of: Adam Solar IPP – A 1,000 MW Solar PV plant integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), to be located in Wilayat of Adam, with a project cost estimated at RO 287 million ($746 million); Sinaw Solar IPP – A 500 MW Solar PV plant, to be located in the Wilayat of Sinaw, with a project cost of RO 111 million ($288 million).

Together, the projects will collectively add 1,500 MW of renewable energy generation capacity to the national grid, representing a significant milestone in the Sultanate of Oman’s energy transition programme.

Adam Solar IPP will be among the first large-scale solar projects in the country to incorporate battery energy storage, enhancing grid flexibility, supporting system stability, and enabling greater integration of renewable energy resources. The project is expected to play a key role in strengthening energy security and ensuring reliable electricity supply during periods of peak demand.

Sinaw Solar IPP will further contribute to increasing the share of renewable energy in the Sultanate of Oman’s energy mix and support the country's ambition to reduce carbon footprint.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement, said: “These projects reflect the company's commitment to delivering cost-effective, sustainable, and reliable electricity generation solutions while creating opportunities for private sector participation and foreign investment in the Sultanate of Oman’s growing clean energy sector.”

The RFQ process marks the first stage of a competitive procurement program through which qualified developers will be shortlisted and invited to participate in the subsequent Request for Proposal (RFP) stage.

The development of the Adam Solar IPP and Sinaw Solar IPP reinforces Oman’s position as a leading destination for renewable energy investment in the region and demonstrates the country's continued progress towards achieving its long-term sustainability and net-zero ambitions.

Interested developers and consortiums are invited to submit their qualification applications in accordance with the requirements and timelines specified in the RFQ documentation issued by Nama Power and Water Procurement.

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