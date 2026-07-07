Fluor Corporation, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services, has announced that it has been selected by Saudi oil giant Aramco as a program management consultancy (PMC) contractor under a long-term agreement (LTA) to support its global capital projects portfolio.

The LTA will allow efficient deployment of Fluor’s global expertise, local workforce and digital project delivery capabilities.

Fluor has maintained a presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the 1940s providing support for the nation’s growth and development from its office in Al Khobar.

With more than 80 years legacy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fluor has supported Aramco across some of its most significant facilities and infrastructure programmes.

The agreement reinforces Fluor’s long-standing relationship with Aramco and its continued role in delivering complex energy and industrial projects at scale, it stated.

On the strategic deal, Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions, said: “We are honored to be selected by Aramco for this strategic long-term agreement – supporting the company’s objectives to enhance energy security, operational efficiency and sustainable growth."

“This award reflects Fluor’s proven record in program management excellence, capital discipline and safe execution, as well as our deep understanding of Aramco’s project delivery requirements,” stated Bechelany.

The LTA covers future opportunities for pre-FEED, FEED, engineering, project management, procurement oversight, construction management and program execution services across a range of upstream, downstream, petrochemical and infrastructure developments.

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