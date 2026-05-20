Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) and National Center for Privatisation & PPP has announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for a new Public Parks PPP Project.

The project covers 50 parks across three regions - Eastern Province, Jeddah, and Madinah - and will be implemented under a rehabilitate, operate, maintain and transfer (ROMT) contract with a 15-year duration.

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of park infrastructure, including green spaces, utilities and recreational areas; the provision of operation and maintenance services, such as landscaping, cleaning, pest control and quality assurance as well as the introduction of commercial facilities, the procurement, supply and maintenance of all necessary equipment required for operating the public parks.

The project aims to elevate the quality and accessibility of municipal parks. It will also enhance the user experience and enable commercial activation that supports community engagement, said the statement.

Additionally, the project supports the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 objectives by contributing to the delivery of quality municipal services, fostering urban sustainability, and promoting a balanced and vibrant living environment, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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