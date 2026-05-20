DUBAI: Officials at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) affirmed that the UAE continues to strengthen its presence in the global space sector and consolidate its role as a key partner in developing future space projects, within the framework of the wise leadership’s vision and the country’s strategy aimed at building an advanced and sustainable space sector.

Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President, MBRSC, affirms the role of the Supreme Space Council in anticipating the future of this strategic sector.

He said:'' Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council, the Supreme Space Council continues to anticipate the future of the sector and strengthen the UAE's role as a key partner in building a sustainable human presence beyond Earth, while advancng knowledge and scientifc progress.''

For his part, Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, added:'' The support of our wise leadership remains the foundation of the UAE space sector’s progress, its strategies and projects, most notably the UAE's participation in Artemis, a Moon exploration programme led by the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This reflects the nation's commitment to strengthening its presence as a trusted partner in major international space initiatives.''

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, highlights UAE's participation in the Artemis programme, saying:'' With the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE continues its work under Artemis Programme, contributing to the development of infrastructure required to support a sustained human presence on the Moon.''